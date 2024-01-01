5 Brazilian reais to Malagasy ariaries

Convert BRL to MGA at the real exchange rate

5 brl
4,151 mga

R$1.000 BRL = Ar830.2 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High830.2230868.2670
Low788.5800786.5380
Average807.6745826.6396
Change0.78%-3.22%
1 BRL to MGA stats

The performance of BRL to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 830.2230 and a 30 day low of 788.5800. This means the 30 day average was 807.6745. The change for BRL to MGA was 0.78.

The performance of BRL to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 868.2670 and a 90 day low of 786.5380. This means the 90 day average was 826.6396. The change for BRL to MGA was -3.22.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Malagasy Ariary
1 BRL830.22300 MGA
5 BRL4,151.11500 MGA
10 BRL8,302.23000 MGA
20 BRL16,604.46000 MGA
50 BRL41,511.15000 MGA
100 BRL83,022.30000 MGA
250 BRL207,555.75000 MGA
500 BRL415,111.50000 MGA
1000 BRL830,223.00000 MGA
2000 BRL1,660,446.00000 MGA
5000 BRL4,151,115.00000 MGA
10000 BRL8,302,230.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Brazilian Real
1 MGA0.00120 BRL
5 MGA0.00602 BRL
10 MGA0.01205 BRL
20 MGA0.02409 BRL
50 MGA0.06023 BRL
100 MGA0.12045 BRL
250 MGA0.30113 BRL
500 MGA0.60225 BRL
1000 MGA1.20450 BRL
2000 MGA2.40900 BRL
5000 MGA6.02250 BRL
10000 MGA12.04500 BRL