10 thousand Brazilian reais to Malagasy ariaries
Convert BRL to MGA at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 BRL to MGA
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|830.2230
|868.2670
|Low
|788.5800
|786.5380
|Average
|807.6745
|826.6396
|Change
|0.78%
|-3.22%
|View full history
1 BRL to MGA stats
The performance of BRL to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 830.2230 and a 30 day low of 788.5800. This means the 30 day average was 807.6745. The change for BRL to MGA was 0.78.
The performance of BRL to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 868.2670 and a 90 day low of 786.5380. This means the 90 day average was 826.6396. The change for BRL to MGA was -3.22.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Malagasy ariaries
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Malagasy Ariary
|1 BRL
|830.22300 MGA
|5 BRL
|4,151.11500 MGA
|10 BRL
|8,302.23000 MGA
|20 BRL
|16,604.46000 MGA
|50 BRL
|41,511.15000 MGA
|100 BRL
|83,022.30000 MGA
|250 BRL
|207,555.75000 MGA
|500 BRL
|415,111.50000 MGA
|1000 BRL
|830,223.00000 MGA
|2000 BRL
|1,660,446.00000 MGA
|5000 BRL
|4,151,115.00000 MGA
|10000 BRL
|8,302,230.00000 MGA