1.00000 MDL = 0.04455 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / British Pound Sterling
1 MDL0.04455 GBP
5 MDL0.22274 GBP
10 MDL0.44548 GBP
20 MDL0.89096 GBP
50 MDL2.22740 GBP
100 MDL4.45479 GBP
250 MDL11.13697 GBP
500 MDL22.27395 GBP
1000 MDL44.54790 GBP
2000 MDL89.09580 GBP
5000 MDL222.73950 GBP
10000 MDL445.47900 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Moldovan Leu
1 GBP22.44770 MDL
5 GBP112.23850 MDL
10 GBP224.47700 MDL
20 GBP448.95400 MDL
50 GBP1122.38500 MDL
100 GBP2244.77000 MDL
250 GBP5611.92500 MDL
500 GBP11223.85000 MDL
1000 GBP22447.70000 MDL
2000 GBP44895.40000 MDL
5000 GBP112238.50000 MDL
10000 GBP224477.00000 MDL