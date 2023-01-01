2000 Moroccan dirhams to Serbian dinars

Convert MAD to RSD at the real exchange rate

2,000 mad
21,252.40 rsd

1.00000 MAD = 10.62620 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86741.093691.17181.488281.660740.9648518.7381
1 GBP1.1528711.2607105.1031.715691.91451.1123521.6012
1 USD0.91440.79321183.36851.36091.51860.882217.1343
1 INR0.01096830.009514510.011994910.01632390.01821550.01058190.205525

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Serbian Dinar
1 MAD10.62620 RSD
5 MAD53.13100 RSD
10 MAD106.26200 RSD
20 MAD212.52400 RSD
50 MAD531.31000 RSD
100 MAD1062.62000 RSD
250 MAD2656.55000 RSD
500 MAD5313.10000 RSD
1000 MAD10626.20000 RSD
2000 MAD21252.40000 RSD
5000 MAD53131.00000 RSD
10000 MAD106262.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 RSD0.09411 MAD
5 RSD0.47053 MAD
10 RSD0.94107 MAD
20 RSD1.88214 MAD
50 RSD4.70534 MAD
100 RSD9.41068 MAD
250 RSD23.52670 MAD
500 RSD47.05340 MAD
1000 RSD94.10680 MAD
2000 RSD188.21360 MAD
5000 RSD470.53400 MAD
10000 RSD941.06800 MAD