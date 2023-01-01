1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Nigerian nairas

Convert MAD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
81,004 ngn

1.00000 MAD = 81.00400 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7928640.914151.36041.518371.3392518.8571
1 XOF0.0016633410.00131880.001520560.002262810.002525570.002227630.0313658
1 GBP1.26125758.26411.1531.71581.915051.6891323.7835
1 EUR1.0939657.6530.867311.488141.660951.4650120.6278

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 MAD81.00400 NGN
5 MAD405.02000 NGN
10 MAD810.04000 NGN
20 MAD1620.08000 NGN
50 MAD4050.20000 NGN
100 MAD8100.40000 NGN
250 MAD20251.00000 NGN
500 MAD40502.00000 NGN
1000 MAD81004.00000 NGN
2000 MAD162008.00000 NGN
5000 MAD405020.00000 NGN
10000 MAD810040.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Moroccan Dirham
1 NGN0.01235 MAD
5 NGN0.06173 MAD
10 NGN0.12345 MAD
20 NGN0.24690 MAD
50 NGN0.61725 MAD
100 NGN1.23451 MAD
250 NGN3.08627 MAD
500 NGN6.17255 MAD
1000 NGN12.34510 MAD
2000 NGN24.69020 MAD
5000 NGN61.72550 MAD
10000 NGN123.45100 MAD