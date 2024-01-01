Lesotho lotis to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert LSL to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
32,050 xof

1.000 LSL = 32.05 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8471.4731.6580.96818.245
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2831.7241.9391.13321.345
1 USD0.9150.782183.0791.3471.5160.88516.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LSL32.05000 XOF
5 LSL160.25000 XOF
10 LSL320.50000 XOF
20 LSL641.00000 XOF
50 LSL1,602.50000 XOF
100 LSL3,205.00000 XOF
250 LSL8,012.50000 XOF
500 LSL16,025.00000 XOF
1000 LSL32,050.00000 XOF
2000 LSL64,100.00000 XOF
5000 LSL160,250.00000 XOF
10000 LSL320,500.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Lesotho Loti
1 XOF0.03120 LSL
5 XOF0.15601 LSL
10 XOF0.31201 LSL
20 XOF0.62402 LSL
50 XOF1.56006 LSL
100 XOF3.12012 LSL
250 XOF7.80030 LSL
500 XOF15.60060 LSL
1000 XOF31.20120 LSL
2000 XOF62.40240 LSL
5000 XOF156.00600 LSL
10000 XOF312.01200 LSL