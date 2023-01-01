10 thousand Lesotho lotis to Saint Helena pounds

Convert LSL to SHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 lsl
423.31 shp

1.00000 LSL = 0.04233 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681.091591.01751.490831.661590.9640518.6943
1 GBP1.1520711.2575104.861.717561.914291.1106621.5375
1 USD0.916150.795229183.38751.365851.52230.8831517.1272
1 INR0.01098690.009536540.011992210.01637960.01825580.01059090.205393

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Saint Helena Pound
1 LSL0.04233 SHP
5 LSL0.21166 SHP
10 LSL0.42331 SHP
20 LSL0.84662 SHP
50 LSL2.11656 SHP
100 LSL4.23312 SHP
250 LSL10.58280 SHP
500 LSL21.16560 SHP
1000 LSL42.33120 SHP
2000 LSL84.66240 SHP
5000 LSL211.65600 SHP
10000 LSL423.31200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Lesotho Loti
1 SHP23.62320 LSL
5 SHP118.11600 LSL
10 SHP236.23200 LSL
20 SHP472.46400 LSL
50 SHP1181.16000 LSL
100 SHP2362.32000 LSL
250 SHP5905.80000 LSL
500 SHP11811.60000 LSL
1000 SHP23623.20000 LSL
2000 SHP47246.40000 LSL
5000 SHP118116.00000 LSL
10000 SHP236232.00000 LSL