1 Lesotho loti to Singapore dollars

Convert LSL to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
0.07 sgd

1.00000 LSL = 0.07088 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Singapore Dollar
1 LSL0.07088 SGD
5 LSL0.35441 SGD
10 LSL0.70882 SGD
20 LSL1.41764 SGD
50 LSL3.54409 SGD
100 LSL7.08819 SGD
250 LSL17.72048 SGD
500 LSL35.44095 SGD
1000 LSL70.88190 SGD
2000 LSL141.76380 SGD
5000 LSL354.40950 SGD
10000 LSL708.81900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 SGD14.10800 LSL
5 SGD70.54000 LSL
10 SGD141.08000 LSL
20 SGD282.16000 LSL
50 SGD705.40000 LSL
100 SGD1410.80000 LSL
250 SGD3527.00000 LSL
500 SGD7054.00000 LSL
1000 SGD14108.00000 LSL
2000 SGD28216.00000 LSL
5000 SGD70540.00000 LSL
10000 SGD141080.00000 LSL