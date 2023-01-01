500 Lesotho lotis to Polish zloty

Convert LSL to PLN at the real exchange rate

500 lsl
105.65 pln

1.00000 LSL = 0.21129 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681.091291.00121.491721.661890.964118.6991
1 GBP1.1520711.25715104.8411.718591.914641.1107121.5429
1 USD0.916450.79545183.39551.367051.5230.883517.1363
1 INR0.01098890.009538280.011991110.01639240.01826230.01059410.205482

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Polish Zloty
1 LSL0.21129 PLN
5 LSL1.05646 PLN
10 LSL2.11293 PLN
20 LSL4.22586 PLN
50 LSL10.56465 PLN
100 LSL21.12930 PLN
250 LSL52.82325 PLN
500 LSL105.64650 PLN
1000 LSL211.29300 PLN
2000 LSL422.58600 PLN
5000 LSL1056.46500 PLN
10000 LSL2112.93000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Lesotho Loti
1 PLN4.73276 LSL
5 PLN23.66380 LSL
10 PLN47.32760 LSL
20 PLN94.65520 LSL
50 PLN236.63800 LSL
100 PLN473.27600 LSL
250 PLN1183.19000 LSL
500 PLN2366.38000 LSL
1000 PLN4732.76000 LSL
2000 PLN9465.52000 LSL
5000 PLN23663.80000 LSL
10000 PLN47327.60000 LSL