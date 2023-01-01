100 Lesotho lotis to Polish zloty

Convert LSL to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 lsl
21.13 pln

1.00000 LSL = 0.21134 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681.09190.98451.49141.661840.96418.6958
1 GBP1.1520711.25685104.8161.718111.914471.110621.5379
1 USD0.91660.79564183.39551.3671.523230.883617.1364
1 INR0.01099090.009540560.011991110.01639180.01826510.01059530.205484

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Polish Zloty
1 LSL0.21134 PLN
5 LSL1.05668 PLN
10 LSL2.11337 PLN
20 LSL4.22674 PLN
50 LSL10.56685 PLN
100 LSL21.13370 PLN
250 LSL52.83425 PLN
500 LSL105.66850 PLN
1000 LSL211.33700 PLN
2000 LSL422.67400 PLN
5000 LSL1056.68500 PLN
10000 LSL2113.37000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Lesotho Loti
1 PLN4.73179 LSL
5 PLN23.65895 LSL
10 PLN47.31790 LSL
20 PLN94.63580 LSL
50 PLN236.58950 LSL
100 PLN473.17900 LSL
250 PLN1182.94750 LSL
500 PLN2365.89500 LSL
1000 PLN4731.79000 LSL
2000 PLN9463.58000 LSL
5000 PLN23658.95000 LSL
10000 PLN47317.90000 LSL