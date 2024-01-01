Lesotho lotis to Malaysian ringgits today

1,000 lsl
251.66 myr

1.000 LSL = 0.2517 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LSL0.25166 MYR
5 LSL1.25828 MYR
10 LSL2.51655 MYR
20 LSL5.03310 MYR
50 LSL12.58275 MYR
100 LSL25.16550 MYR
250 LSL62.91375 MYR
500 LSL125.82750 MYR
1000 LSL251.65500 MYR
2000 LSL503.31000 MYR
5000 LSL1,258.27500 MYR
10000 LSL2,516.55000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Lesotho Loti
1 MYR3.97370 LSL
5 MYR19.86850 LSL
10 MYR39.73700 LSL
20 MYR79.47400 LSL
50 MYR198.68500 LSL
100 MYR397.37000 LSL
250 MYR993.42500 LSL
500 MYR1,986.85000 LSL
1000 MYR3,973.70000 LSL
2000 MYR7,947.40000 LSL
5000 MYR19,868.50000 LSL
10000 MYR39,737.00000 LSL