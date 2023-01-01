10 Lesotho lotis to Australian dollars

Convert LSL to AUD

10 lsl
0.81 aud

1.00000 LSL = 0.08058 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Australian Dollar
1 LSL0.08058 AUD
5 LSL0.40291 AUD
10 LSL0.80582 AUD
20 LSL1.61163 AUD
50 LSL4.02909 AUD
100 LSL8.05817 AUD
250 LSL20.14543 AUD
500 LSL40.29085 AUD
1000 LSL80.58170 AUD
2000 LSL161.16340 AUD
5000 LSL402.90850 AUD
10000 LSL805.81700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 AUD12.40980 LSL
5 AUD62.04900 LSL
10 AUD124.09800 LSL
20 AUD248.19600 LSL
50 AUD620.49000 LSL
100 AUD1240.98000 LSL
250 AUD3102.45000 LSL
500 AUD6204.90000 LSL
1000 AUD12409.80000 LSL
2000 AUD24819.60000 LSL
5000 AUD62049.00000 LSL
10000 AUD124098.00000 LSL