Liberian dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert LRD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 lrd
168.25 try

1.000 LRD = 0.1683 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.34818.7010.9150.7821.33983.0851.643
1 CAD0.742113.8770.6790.580.99461.6561.219
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0724.4430.088
1 EUR1.0931.47320.44710.8541.46490.8451.796

How to convert Liberian dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 LRD0.16825 TRY
5 LRD0.84127 TRY
10 LRD1.68254 TRY
20 LRD3.36508 TRY
50 LRD8.41270 TRY
100 LRD16.82540 TRY
250 LRD42.06350 TRY
500 LRD84.12700 TRY
1000 LRD168.25400 TRY
2000 LRD336.50800 TRY
5000 LRD841.27000 TRY
10000 LRD1,682.54000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Liberian Dollar
1 TRY5.94340 LRD
5 TRY29.71700 LRD
10 TRY59.43400 LRD
20 TRY118.86800 LRD
50 TRY297.17000 LRD
100 TRY594.34000 LRD
250 TRY1,485.85000 LRD
500 TRY2,971.70000 LRD
1000 TRY5,943.40000 LRD
2000 TRY11,886.80000 LRD
5000 TRY29,717.00000 LRD
10000 TRY59,434.00000 LRD