50 Sri Lankan rupees to Polish zloty

Convert LKR to PLN at the real exchange rate

50 lkr
0.61 pln

1.00000 LKR = 0.01220 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869051.090590.91011.493171.661330.964318.717
1 GBP1.1506811.2548104.6071.718131.911641.109621.537
1 USD0.9170.79694183.36551.369251.523460.8843517.1637
1 INR0.01099990.009559590.011995410.01642470.01827450.01060810.205885

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Polish Zloty
1 LKR0.01220 PLN
5 LKR0.06101 PLN
10 LKR0.12202 PLN
20 LKR0.24404 PLN
50 LKR0.61009 PLN
100 LKR1.22019 PLN
250 LKR3.05048 PLN
500 LKR6.10095 PLN
1000 LKR12.20190 PLN
2000 LKR24.40380 PLN
5000 LKR61.00950 PLN
10000 LKR122.01900 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PLN81.95410 LKR
5 PLN409.77050 LKR
10 PLN819.54100 LKR
20 PLN1639.08200 LKR
50 PLN4097.70500 LKR
100 PLN8195.41000 LKR
250 PLN20488.52500 LKR
500 PLN40977.05000 LKR
1000 PLN81954.10000 LKR
2000 PLN163908.20000 LKR
5000 PLN409770.50000 LKR
10000 PLN819541.00000 LKR