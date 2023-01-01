5000 Sri Lankan rupees to New Zealand dollars

Convert LKR to NZD at the real exchange rate

5,000 lkr
25.14 nzd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00503 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 LKR0.00503 NZD
5 LKR0.02514 NZD
10 LKR0.05027 NZD
20 LKR0.10054 NZD
50 LKR0.25136 NZD
100 LKR0.50271 NZD
250 LKR1.25678 NZD
500 LKR2.51357 NZD
1000 LKR5.02713 NZD
2000 LKR10.05426 NZD
5000 LKR25.13565 NZD
10000 LKR50.27130 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NZD198.92100 LKR
5 NZD994.60500 LKR
10 NZD1989.21000 LKR
20 NZD3978.42000 LKR
50 NZD9946.05000 LKR
100 NZD19892.10000 LKR
250 NZD49730.25000 LKR
500 NZD99460.50000 LKR
1000 NZD198921.00000 LKR
2000 NZD397842.00000 LKR
5000 NZD994605.00000 LKR
10000 NZD1989210.00000 LKR