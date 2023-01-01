500 Sri Lankan rupees to Jersey pounds

500 lkr
1.21 jep

1.00000 LKR = 0.00242 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86941.091891.02171.494351.662560.9645518.7351
1 GBP1.1502211.2558104.6941.718811.912291.1094421.5493
1 USD0.915950.796305183.36851.36871.522770.8834517.1598
1 INR0.01098640.009551630.011994910.01641750.01826550.01059690.205831

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jersey pound
1 LKR0.00242 JEP
5 LKR0.01212 JEP
10 LKR0.02424 JEP
20 LKR0.04848 JEP
50 LKR0.12120 JEP
100 LKR0.24239 JEP
250 LKR0.60598 JEP
500 LKR1.21195 JEP
1000 LKR2.42390 JEP
2000 LKR4.84780 JEP
5000 LKR12.11950 JEP
10000 LKR24.23900 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JEP412.55900 LKR
5 JEP2062.79500 LKR
10 JEP4125.59000 LKR
20 JEP8251.18000 LKR
50 JEP20627.95000 LKR
100 JEP41255.90000 LKR
250 JEP103139.75000 LKR
500 JEP206279.50000 LKR
1000 JEP412559.00000 LKR
2000 JEP825118.00000 LKR
5000 JEP2062795.00000 LKR
10000 JEP4125590.00000 LKR