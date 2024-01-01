South Korean wons to Nepalese rupees today

1,000 krw
100.03 npr

1.000 KRW = 0.1000 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:14
1 USD10.9151.3491.5180.78283.1081.347.198
1 EUR1.09311.4741.6590.85590.8331.4647.867
1 CAD0.7420.67811.1260.5861.6260.9935.337
1 AUD0.6590.6030.88810.51554.7430.8834.741

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nepalese Rupee
1 KRW0.10003 NPR
5 KRW0.50015 NPR
10 KRW1.00029 NPR
20 KRW2.00058 NPR
50 KRW5.00145 NPR
100 KRW10.00290 NPR
250 KRW25.00725 NPR
500 KRW50.01450 NPR
1000 KRW100.02900 NPR
2000 KRW200.05800 NPR
5000 KRW500.14500 NPR
10000 KRW1,000.29000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South Korean Won
1 NPR9.99707 KRW
5 NPR49.98535 KRW
10 NPR99.97070 KRW
20 NPR199.94140 KRW
50 NPR499.85350 KRW
100 NPR999.70700 KRW
250 NPR2,499.26750 KRW
500 NPR4,998.53500 KRW
1000 NPR9,997.07000 KRW
2000 NPR19,994.14000 KRW
5000 NPR49,985.35000 KRW
10000 NPR99,970.70000 KRW