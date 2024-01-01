South Korean wons to Laotian kips today

Convert KRW to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
15,737 lak

1.000 KRW = 15.74 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Laotian Kip
1 KRW15.73700 LAK
5 KRW78.68500 LAK
10 KRW157.37000 LAK
20 KRW314.74000 LAK
50 KRW786.85000 LAK
100 KRW1,573.70000 LAK
250 KRW3,934.25000 LAK
500 KRW7,868.50000 LAK
1000 KRW15,737.00000 LAK
2000 KRW31,474.00000 LAK
5000 KRW78,685.00000 LAK
10000 KRW157,370.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / South Korean Won
1 LAK0.06354 KRW
5 LAK0.31772 KRW
10 LAK0.63545 KRW
20 LAK1.27089 KRW
50 LAK3.17723 KRW
100 LAK6.35445 KRW
250 LAK15.88613 KRW
500 LAK31.77225 KRW
1000 LAK63.54450 KRW
2000 LAK127.08900 KRW
5000 LAK317.72250 KRW
10000 LAK635.44500 KRW