South Korean wons to Laotian kips today

Convert KRW to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
15,966.20 lak

₩1.000 KRW = ₭15.97 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.966215.9662
Low15.536115.2993
Average15.766015.6511
Change2.77%2.58%
1 KRW to LAK stats

The performance of KRW to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.9662 and a 30 day low of 15.5361. This means the 30 day average was 15.7660. The change for KRW to LAK was 2.77.

The performance of KRW to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.9662 and a 90 day low of 15.2993. This means the 90 day average was 15.6511. The change for KRW to LAK was 2.58.

How to convert South Korean wons to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Laotian Kip
1 KRW15,96620 LAK
5 KRW79,83100 LAK
10 KRW159,66200 LAK
20 KRW319,32400 LAK
50 KRW798,31000 LAK
100 KRW1.596,62000 LAK
250 KRW3.991,55000 LAK
500 KRW7.983,10000 LAK
1000 KRW15.966,20000 LAK
2000 KRW31.932,40000 LAK
5000 KRW79.831,00000 LAK
10000 KRW159.662,00000 LAK
20000 KRW319.324,00000 LAK
30000 KRW478.986,00000 LAK
40000 KRW638.648,00000 LAK
50000 KRW798.310,00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / South Korean Won
1 LAK0,06263 KRW
5 LAK0,31316 KRW
10 LAK0,62632 KRW
20 LAK1,25264 KRW
50 LAK3,13161 KRW
100 LAK6,26322 KRW
250 LAK15,65805 KRW
500 LAK31,31610 KRW
1000 LAK62,63220 KRW
2000 LAK125,26440 KRW
5000 LAK313,16100 KRW
10000 LAK626,32200 KRW