South Korean wons to Laotian kips today
Convert KRW to LAK at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to LAK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.9662
|15.9662
|Low
|15.5361
|15.2993
|Average
|15.7660
|15.6511
|Change
|2.77%
|2.58%
1 KRW to LAK stats
The performance of KRW to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.9662 and a 30 day low of 15.5361. This means the 30 day average was 15.7660. The change for KRW to LAK was 2.77.
The performance of KRW to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.9662 and a 90 day low of 15.2993. This means the 90 day average was 15.6511. The change for KRW to LAK was 2.58.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Laotian Kip
|1 KRW
|15,96620 LAK
|5 KRW
|79,83100 LAK
|10 KRW
|159,66200 LAK
|20 KRW
|319,32400 LAK
|50 KRW
|798,31000 LAK
|100 KRW
|1.596,62000 LAK
|250 KRW
|3.991,55000 LAK
|500 KRW
|7.983,10000 LAK
|1000 KRW
|15.966,20000 LAK
|2000 KRW
|31.932,40000 LAK
|5000 KRW
|79.831,00000 LAK
|10000 KRW
|159.662,00000 LAK
|20000 KRW
|319.324,00000 LAK
|30000 KRW
|478.986,00000 LAK
|40000 KRW
|638.648,00000 LAK
|50000 KRW
|798.310,00000 LAK