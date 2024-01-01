Jamaican dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert JMD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
5,554.39 ars

1.000 JMD = 5.554 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.3551.5191.340.91618.7140.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.62910.8820.60312.3190.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9681.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 JMD5.55439 ARS
5 JMD27.77195 ARS
10 JMD55.54390 ARS
20 JMD111.08780 ARS
50 JMD277.71950 ARS
100 JMD555.43900 ARS
250 JMD1,388.59750 ARS
500 JMD2,777.19500 ARS
1000 JMD5,554.39000 ARS
2000 JMD11,108.78000 ARS
5000 JMD27,771.95000 ARS
10000 JMD55,543.90000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 ARS0.18004 JMD
5 ARS0.90019 JMD
10 ARS1.80038 JMD
20 ARS3.60076 JMD
50 ARS9.00190 JMD
100 ARS18.00380 JMD
250 ARS45.00950 JMD
500 ARS90.01900 JMD
1000 ARS180.03800 JMD
2000 ARS360.07600 JMD
5000 ARS900.19000 JMD
10000 ARS1,800.38000 JMD