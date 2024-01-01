Jamaican dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert JMD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
5,977.85 ars

J$1.000 JMD = $5.978 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.97795.9779
Low5.86995.6308
Average5.91635.8126
Change1.80%5.67%
1 JMD to ARS stats

The performance of JMD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9779 and a 30 day low of 5.8699. This means the 30 day average was 5.9163. The change for JMD to ARS was 1.80.

The performance of JMD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9779 and a 90 day low of 5.6308. This means the 90 day average was 5.8126. The change for JMD to ARS was 5.67.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 JMD5.97785 ARS
5 JMD29.88925 ARS
10 JMD59.77850 ARS
20 JMD119.55700 ARS
50 JMD298.89250 ARS
100 JMD597.78500 ARS
250 JMD1,494.46250 ARS
500 JMD2,988.92500 ARS
1000 JMD5,977.85000 ARS
2000 JMD11,955.70000 ARS
5000 JMD29,889.25000 ARS
10000 JMD59,778.50000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 ARS0.16728 JMD
5 ARS0.83642 JMD
10 ARS1.67284 JMD
20 ARS3.34568 JMD
50 ARS8.36420 JMD
100 ARS16.72840 JMD
250 ARS41.82100 JMD
500 ARS83.64200 JMD
1000 ARS167.28400 JMD
2000 ARS334.56800 JMD
5000 ARS836.42000 JMD
10000 ARS1,672.84000 JMD