Isle of Man pounds to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert IMP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
11,181.60 svc

1.000 IMP = 11.18 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7161.4731.6590.96818.222
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1931.7241.9421.13321.331
1 USD0.9160.783183.11.3491.520.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 IMP11.18160 SVC
5 IMP55.90800 SVC
10 IMP111.81600 SVC
20 IMP223.63200 SVC
50 IMP559.08000 SVC
100 IMP1,118.16000 SVC
250 IMP2,795.40000 SVC
500 IMP5,590.80000 SVC
1000 IMP11,181.60000 SVC
2000 IMP22,363.20000 SVC
5000 IMP55,908.00000 SVC
10000 IMP111,816.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Isle of Man pound
1 SVC0.08943 IMP
5 SVC0.44716 IMP
10 SVC0.89433 IMP
20 SVC1.78865 IMP
50 SVC4.47162 IMP
100 SVC8.94325 IMP
250 SVC22.35813 IMP
500 SVC44.71625 IMP
1000 SVC89.43250 IMP
2000 SVC178.86500 IMP
5000 SVC447.16250 IMP
10000 SVC894.32500 IMP