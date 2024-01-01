Isle of Man pounds to Omani rials today

Convert IMP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
492.638 omr

1.000 IMP = 0.4926 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7431.4731.6590.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2221.7241.9421.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Omani Rial
1 IMP0.49264 OMR
5 IMP2.46319 OMR
10 IMP4.92638 OMR
20 IMP9.85276 OMR
50 IMP24.63190 OMR
100 IMP49.26380 OMR
250 IMP123.15950 OMR
500 IMP246.31900 OMR
1000 IMP492.63800 OMR
2000 IMP985.27600 OMR
5000 IMP2,463.19000 OMR
10000 IMP4,926.38000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Isle of Man pound
1 OMR2.02989 IMP
5 OMR10.14945 IMP
10 OMR20.29890 IMP
20 OMR40.59780 IMP
50 OMR101.49450 IMP
100 OMR202.98900 IMP
250 OMR507.47250 IMP
500 OMR1,014.94500 IMP
1000 OMR2,029.89000 IMP
2000 OMR4,059.78000 IMP
5000 OMR10,149.45000 IMP
10000 OMR20,298.90000 IMP