Isle of Man pounds to Nepalese rupees today

Convert IMP to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
170,079 npr

1.000 IMP = 170.1 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7431.4731.6590.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2221.7241.9421.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 IMP170.07900 NPR
5 IMP850.39500 NPR
10 IMP1,700.79000 NPR
20 IMP3,401.58000 NPR
50 IMP8,503.95000 NPR
100 IMP17,007.90000 NPR
250 IMP42,519.75000 NPR
500 IMP85,039.50000 NPR
1000 IMP170,079.00000 NPR
2000 IMP340,158.00000 NPR
5000 IMP850,395.00000 NPR
10000 IMP1,700,790.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 NPR0.00588 IMP
5 NPR0.02940 IMP
10 NPR0.05880 IMP
20 NPR0.11759 IMP
50 NPR0.29398 IMP
100 NPR0.58796 IMP
250 NPR1.46990 IMP
500 NPR2.93981 IMP
1000 NPR5.87961 IMP
2000 NPR11.75922 IMP
5000 NPR29.39805 IMP
10000 NPR58.79610 IMP