1,000 imp
19,706.10 mvr

1.000 IMP = 19.71 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7431.4731.6590.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2221.7241.9421.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.696
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 IMP19.70610 MVR
5 IMP98.53050 MVR
10 IMP197.06100 MVR
20 IMP394.12200 MVR
50 IMP985.30500 MVR
100 IMP1,970.61000 MVR
250 IMP4,926.52500 MVR
500 IMP9,853.05000 MVR
1000 IMP19,706.10000 MVR
2000 IMP39,412.20000 MVR
5000 IMP98,530.50000 MVR
10000 IMP197,061.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Isle of Man pound
1 MVR0.05075 IMP
5 MVR0.25373 IMP
10 MVR0.50746 IMP
20 MVR1.01491 IMP
50 MVR2.53728 IMP
100 MVR5.07456 IMP
250 MVR12.68640 IMP
500 MVR25.37280 IMP
1000 MVR50.74560 IMP
2000 MVR101.49120 IMP
5000 MVR253.72800 IMP
10000 MVR507.45600 IMP