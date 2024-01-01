Isle of Man pounds to Macanese patacas today

1,000 imp
10,299.60 mop

1.000 IMP = 10.30 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7531.4731.6590.96818.234
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2321.7251.9421.13321.344
1 USD0.9160.782183.1071.3491.5190.88616.698
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Macanese Pataca
1 IMP10.29960 MOP
5 IMP51.49800 MOP
10 IMP102.99600 MOP
20 IMP205.99200 MOP
50 IMP514.98000 MOP
100 IMP1,029.96000 MOP
250 IMP2,574.90000 MOP
500 IMP5,149.80000 MOP
1000 IMP10,299.60000 MOP
2000 IMP20,599.20000 MOP
5000 IMP51,498.00000 MOP
10000 IMP102,996.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Isle of Man pound
1 MOP0.09709 IMP
5 MOP0.48545 IMP
10 MOP0.97091 IMP
20 MOP1.94182 IMP
50 MOP4.85455 IMP
100 MOP9.70909 IMP
250 MOP24.27272 IMP
500 MOP48.54545 IMP
1000 MOP97.09090 IMP
2000 MOP194.18180 IMP
5000 MOP485.45450 IMP
10000 MOP970.90900 IMP