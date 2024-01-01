Isle of Man pounds to Bulgarian levs today

Convert IMP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
2,292.12 bgn

1.000 IMP = 2.292 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7241.9421.13321.342
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 IMP2.29212 BGN
5 IMP11.46060 BGN
10 IMP22.92120 BGN
20 IMP45.84240 BGN
50 IMP114.60600 BGN
100 IMP229.21200 BGN
250 IMP573.03000 BGN
500 IMP1,146.06000 BGN
1000 IMP2,292.12000 BGN
2000 IMP4,584.24000 BGN
5000 IMP11,460.60000 BGN
10000 IMP22,921.20000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Isle of Man pound
1 BGN0.43628 IMP
5 BGN2.18139 IMP
10 BGN4.36277 IMP
20 BGN8.72554 IMP
50 BGN21.81385 IMP
100 BGN43.62770 IMP
250 BGN109.06925 IMP
500 BGN218.13850 IMP
1000 BGN436.27700 IMP
2000 BGN872.55400 IMP
5000 BGN2,181.38500 IMP
10000 BGN4,362.77000 IMP