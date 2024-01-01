50 Indonesian rupiahs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert IDR to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 idr
0.02 cny

Rp1.000 IDR = ¥0.0004587 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 IDR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00050.0004
Change3.64%3.06%
View full history

1 IDR to CNY stats

The performance of IDR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for IDR to CNY was 3.64.

The performance of IDR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for IDR to CNY was 3.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9620.9051.3081.4881.3540.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.73211.4451.6431.4960.8438.613
1 SGD0.76464.1740.69211.1371.0350.5835.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 IDR0.00046 CNY
5 IDR0.00229 CNY
10 IDR0.00459 CNY
20 IDR0.00917 CNY
50 IDR0.02293 CNY
100 IDR0.04587 CNY
250 IDR0.11467 CNY
500 IDR0.22934 CNY
1000 IDR0.45867 CNY
2000 IDR0.91734 CNY
5000 IDR2.29335 CNY
10000 IDR4.58670 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CNY2,180.22000 IDR
5 CNY10,901.10000 IDR
10 CNY21,802.20000 IDR
20 CNY43,604.40000 IDR
50 CNY109,011.00000 IDR
100 CNY218,022.00000 IDR
250 CNY545,055.00000 IDR
500 CNY1,090,110.00000 IDR
1000 CNY2,180,220.00000 IDR
2000 CNY4,360,440.00000 IDR
5000 CNY10,901,100.00000 IDR
10000 CNY21,802,200.00000 IDR