15,000 Hungarian forints to Icelandic krónas

Convert HUF to ISK at the real exchange rate

15,000 huf
5,853.08 isk

Ft1.000 HUF = kr0.3902 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 HUF to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39020.3902
Low0.37820.3750
Average0.38560.3815
Change3.18%1.97%
View full history

1 HUF to ISK stats

The performance of HUF to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3902 and a 30 day low of 0.3782. This means the 30 day average was 0.3856. The change for HUF to ISK was 3.18.

The performance of HUF to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3902 and a 90 day low of 0.3750. This means the 90 day average was 0.3815. The change for HUF to ISK was 1.97.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9040.7621.3551.30817.96483.9741.485
1 EUR1.10610.8431.4981.44619.86992.881.643
1 GBP1.3121.18611.7781.71623.569110.1781.949
1 CAD0.7380.6670.56310.96513.2661.9851.096

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Icelandic Króna
2000 HUF780.41000 ISK
5000 HUF1,951.02500 ISK
10000 HUF3,902.05000 ISK
15000 HUF5,853.07500 ISK
20000 HUF7,804.10000 ISK
30000 HUF11,706.15000 ISK
40000 HUF15,608.20000 ISK
50000 HUF19,510.25000 ISK
60000 HUF23,412.30000 ISK
100000 HUF39,020.50000 ISK
150000 HUF58,530.75000 ISK
200000 HUF78,041.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Hungarian Forint
1 ISK2.56275 HUF
5 ISK12.81375 HUF
10 ISK25.62750 HUF
20 ISK51.25500 HUF
50 ISK128.13750 HUF
100 ISK256.27500 HUF
250 ISK640.68750 HUF
500 ISK1,281.37500 HUF
1000 ISK2,562.75000 HUF
2000 ISK5,125.50000 HUF
5000 ISK12,813.75000 HUF
10000 ISK25,627.50000 HUF