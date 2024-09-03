Hungarian forint to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Icelandic krónas is currently 0.390 today, reflecting a -0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a 0.335% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 0.391 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.389 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.215% increase in value.