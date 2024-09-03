60,000 Hungarian forints to Australian dollars

Convert HUF to AUD at the real exchange rate

60,000 huf
249.90 aud

Ft1.000 HUF = A$0.004165 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 HUF to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0042
Low0.00420.0041
Average0.00420.0041
Change-1.30%-0.42%
View full history

1 HUF to AUD stats

The performance of HUF to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0042. The change for HUF to AUD was -1.30.

The performance of HUF to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for HUF to AUD was -0.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9050.7611.3541.30917.9383.9561.484
1 EUR1.10510.8411.4961.44619.8192.7591.639
1 GBP1.3141.18911.7781.71923.551110.2761.949
1 CAD0.7390.6690.56210.96713.24562.0171.096

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Australian Dollar
2000 HUF8.32986 AUD
5000 HUF20.82465 AUD
10000 HUF41.64930 AUD
15000 HUF62.47395 AUD
20000 HUF83.29860 AUD
30000 HUF124.94790 AUD
40000 HUF166.59720 AUD
50000 HUF208.24650 AUD
60000 HUF249.89580 AUD
100000 HUF416.49300 AUD
150000 HUF624.73950 AUD
200000 HUF832.98600 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 AUD240.10000 HUF
5 AUD1,200.50000 HUF
10 AUD2,401.00000 HUF
20 AUD4,802.00000 HUF
50 AUD12,005.00000 HUF
100 AUD24,010.00000 HUF
250 AUD60,025.00000 HUF
500 AUD120,050.00000 HUF
1000 AUD240,100.00000 HUF
2000 AUD480,200.00000 HUF
5000 AUD1,200,500.00000 HUF
10000 AUD2,401,000.00000 HUF