5,000 Hungarian forints to Angolan kwanzas

Convert HUF to AOA at the real exchange rate

5,000 huf
12,989.30 aoa

Ft1.000 HUF = Kz2.598 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
HUF to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AOA
1 HUF to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.61322.6132
Low2.43832.3232
Average2.53192.4444
Change6.54%7.95%
1 HUF to AOA stats

The performance of HUF to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6132 and a 30 day low of 2.4383. This means the 30 day average was 2.5319. The change for HUF to AOA was 6.54.

The performance of HUF to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6132 and a 90 day low of 2.3232. This means the 90 day average was 2.4444. The change for HUF to AOA was 7.95.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Hungarian forints to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Angolan Kwanza
2000 HUF5,195.72000 AOA
5000 HUF12,989.30000 AOA
10000 HUF25,978.60000 AOA
15000 HUF38,967.90000 AOA
20000 HUF51,957.20000 AOA
30000 HUF77,935.80000 AOA
40000 HUF103,914.40000 AOA
50000 HUF129,893.00000 AOA
60000 HUF155,871.60000 AOA
100000 HUF259,786.00000 AOA
150000 HUF389,679.00000 AOA
200000 HUF519,572.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hungarian Forint
1 AOA0.38493 HUF
5 AOA1.92467 HUF
10 AOA3.84933 HUF
20 AOA7.69866 HUF
50 AOA19.24665 HUF
100 AOA38.49330 HUF
250 AOA96.23325 HUF
500 AOA192.46650 HUF
1000 AOA384.93300 HUF
2000 AOA769.86600 HUF
5000 AOA1,924.66500 HUF
10000 AOA3,849.33000 HUF