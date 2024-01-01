100 Haitian gourdes to Swedish kronor

Convert HTG to SEK at the real exchange rate

100 htg
7.86 sek

G1.000 HTG = kr0.07859 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
HTG to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 HTG to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08070.0825
Low0.07720.0772
Average0.07890.0798
Change-2.63%0.25%
1 HTG to SEK stats

The performance of HTG to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0807 and a 30 day low of 0.0772. This means the 30 day average was 0.0789. The change for HTG to SEK was -2.63.

The performance of HTG to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0825 and a 90 day low of 0.0772. This means the 90 day average was 0.0798. The change for HTG to SEK was 0.25.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.3117.9651.3540.76283.9670.9061.485
1 SGD0.764113.7181.0340.58264.1160.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6740.050.083
1 CAD0.7380.96713.26410.56261.9930.6691.096

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Swedish Krona
1 HTG0.07859 SEK
5 HTG0.39293 SEK
10 HTG0.78587 SEK
20 HTG1.57173 SEK
50 HTG3.92933 SEK
100 HTG7.85865 SEK
250 HTG19.64663 SEK
500 HTG39.29325 SEK
1000 HTG78.58650 SEK
2000 HTG157.17300 SEK
5000 HTG392.93250 SEK
10000 HTG785.86500 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Haitian Gourde
1 SEK12.72480 HTG
5 SEK63.62400 HTG
10 SEK127.24800 HTG
20 SEK254.49600 HTG
50 SEK636.24000 HTG
100 SEK1,272.48000 HTG
250 SEK3,181.20000 HTG
500 SEK6,362.40000 HTG
1000 SEK12,724.80000 HTG
2000 SEK25,449.60000 HTG
5000 SEK63,624.00000 HTG
10000 SEK127,248.00000 HTG