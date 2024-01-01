1 Haitian gourde to Nigerian nairas

Convert HTG to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 htg
12.15 ngn

G1.000 HTG = ₦12.15 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 HTG to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.463012.6167
Low11.917811.0183
Average12.091611.8668
Change-2.57%7.41%
View full history

1 HTG to NGN stats

The performance of HTG to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4630 and a 30 day low of 11.9178. This means the 30 day average was 12.0916. The change for HTG to NGN was -2.57.

The performance of HTG to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.6167 and a 90 day low of 11.0183. This means the 90 day average was 11.8668. The change for HTG to NGN was 7.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.3117.9731.3550.76283.9620.9061.486
1 SGD0.764113.7231.0340.58264.1060.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6720.050.083
1 CAD0.7380.96713.26610.56261.9720.6691.096

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Nigerian Naira
1 HTG12.14940 NGN
5 HTG60.74700 NGN
10 HTG121.49400 NGN
20 HTG242.98800 NGN
50 HTG607.47000 NGN
100 HTG1,214.94000 NGN
250 HTG3,037.35000 NGN
500 HTG6,074.70000 NGN
1000 HTG12,149.40000 NGN
2000 HTG24,298.80000 NGN
5000 HTG60,747.00000 NGN
10000 HTG121,494.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Haitian Gourde
1 NGN0.08231 HTG
5 NGN0.41154 HTG
10 NGN0.82308 HTG
20 NGN1.64617 HTG
50 NGN4.11542 HTG
100 NGN8.23083 HTG
250 NGN20.57708 HTG
500 NGN41.15415 HTG
1000 NGN82.30830 HTG
2000 NGN164.61660 HTG
5000 NGN411.54150 HTG
10000 NGN823.08300 HTG