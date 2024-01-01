10 Croatian kunas to Czech korunas

Convert HRK to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 hrk
32.33 czk

kn1.000 HRK = Kč3.233 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 HRK to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.30513.3471
Low3.18753.1875
Average3.24513.2859
Change-2.20%0.21%
1 HRK to CZK stats

The performance of HRK to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3051 and a 30 day low of 3.1875. This means the 30 day average was 3.2451. The change for HRK to CZK was -2.20.

The performance of HRK to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3471 and a 90 day low of 3.1875. This means the 90 day average was 3.2859. The change for HRK to CZK was 0.21.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HRK3.23250 CZK
5 HRK16.16250 CZK
10 HRK32.32500 CZK
20 HRK64.65000 CZK
50 HRK161.62500 CZK
100 HRK323.25000 CZK
250 HRK808.12500 CZK
500 HRK1,616.25000 CZK
1000 HRK3,232.50000 CZK
2000 HRK6,465.00000 CZK
5000 HRK16,162.50000 CZK
10000 HRK32,325.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Croatian Kuna
1 CZK0.30936 HRK
5 CZK1.54679 HRK
10 CZK3.09358 HRK
20 CZK6.18716 HRK
50 CZK15.46790 HRK
100 CZK30.93580 HRK
250 CZK77.33950 HRK
500 CZK154.67900 HRK
1000 CZK309.35800 HRK
2000 CZK618.71600 HRK
5000 CZK1,546.79000 HRK
10000 CZK3,093.58000 HRK