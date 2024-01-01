2,000 Honduran lempiras to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert HNL to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 hnl
574.36 cny

L1.000 HNL = ¥0.2872 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 HNL to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28960.2937
Low0.28570.2857
Average0.28790.2912
Change-0.84%-1.89%
View full history

1 HNL to CNY stats

The performance of HNL to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2896 and a 30 day low of 0.2857. This means the 30 day average was 0.2879. The change for HNL to CNY was -0.84.

The performance of HNL to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2937 and a 90 day low of 0.2857. This means the 90 day average was 0.2912. The change for HNL to CNY was -1.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10692.8671.4941.6390.94421.844
1 GBP1.18711.313110.2341.7741.9461.1225.929
1 USD0.9040.762183.9561.3511.4820.85319.748
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HNL0.28718 CNY
5 HNL1.43591 CNY
10 HNL2.87181 CNY
20 HNL5.74362 CNY
50 HNL14.35905 CNY
100 HNL28.71810 CNY
250 HNL71.79525 CNY
500 HNL143.59050 CNY
1000 HNL287.18100 CNY
2000 HNL574.36200 CNY
5000 HNL1,435.90500 CNY
10000 HNL2,871.81000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Honduran Lempira
1 CNY3.48213 HNL
5 CNY17.41065 HNL
10 CNY34.82130 HNL
20 CNY69.64260 HNL
50 CNY174.10650 HNL
100 CNY348.21300 HNL
250 CNY870.53250 HNL
500 CNY1,741.06500 HNL
1000 CNY3,482.13000 HNL
2000 CNY6,964.26000 HNL
5000 CNY17,410.65000 HNL
10000 CNY34,821.30000 HNL