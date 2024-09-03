Honduran lempira to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.287 today, reflecting a 0.197% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.064% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.289 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.286 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.565% decrease in value.