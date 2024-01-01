1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Argentine pesos

Convert HNL to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
38,446.40 ars

L1.000 HNL = $38.45 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
HNL to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ARS
1 HNL to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.446438.4464
Low37.690036.2824
Average38.022337.3009
Change1.98%5.96%
1 HNL to ARS stats

The performance of HNL to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.4464 and a 30 day low of 37.6900. This means the 30 day average was 38.0223. The change for HNL to ARS was 1.98.

The performance of HNL to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.4464 and a 90 day low of 36.2824. This means the 90 day average was 37.3009. The change for HNL to ARS was 5.96.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Argentine Peso
1 HNL38.44640 ARS
5 HNL192.23200 ARS
10 HNL384.46400 ARS
20 HNL768.92800 ARS
50 HNL1,922.32000 ARS
100 HNL3,844.64000 ARS
250 HNL9,611.60000 ARS
500 HNL19,223.20000 ARS
1000 HNL38,446.40000 ARS
2000 HNL76,892.80000 ARS
5000 HNL192,232.00000 ARS
10000 HNL384,464.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 ARS0.02601 HNL
5 ARS0.13005 HNL
10 ARS0.26010 HNL
20 ARS0.52021 HNL
50 ARS1.30052 HNL
100 ARS2.60103 HNL
250 ARS6.50258 HNL
500 ARS13.00515 HNL
1000 ARS26.01030 HNL
2000 ARS52.02060 HNL
5000 ARS130.05150 HNL
10000 ARS260.10300 HNL