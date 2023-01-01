1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Argentine pesos

Convert HNL to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
14,082.70 ars

1.00000 HNL = 14.08270 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HNL to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.045586.99011.435631.662560.96518.7342
1GBP1.1541311.20665100.3981.656911.918821.1137421.6218
1USD0.95650.828741183.20431.373151.59020.92317.9189
1INR0.01149560.009960310.012018610.01650340.0191120.01109320.21536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Argentine Peso
1 HNL14.08270 ARS
5 HNL70.41350 ARS
10 HNL140.82700 ARS
20 HNL281.65400 ARS
50 HNL704.13500 ARS
100 HNL1408.27000 ARS
250 HNL3520.67500 ARS
500 HNL7041.35000 ARS
1000 HNL14082.70000 ARS
2000 HNL28165.40000 ARS
5000 HNL70413.50000 ARS
10000 HNL140827.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 ARS0.07101 HNL
5 ARS0.35505 HNL
10 ARS0.71009 HNL
20 ARS1.42018 HNL
50 ARS3.55046 HNL
100 ARS7.10092 HNL
250 ARS17.75230 HNL
500 ARS35.50460 HNL
1000 ARS71.00920 HNL
2000 ARS142.01840 HNL
5000 ARS355.04600 HNL
10000 ARS710.09200 HNL