5000 Hong Kong dollars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert HKD to ETB at the real exchange rate

5,000 hkd
35,947.35 etb

1.00000 HKD = 7.18947 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.13990.7867821.333451.498020.918751.349783.265
1 CNY0.14005810.1101950.186760.2098090.1286820.18903611.6619
1 GBP1.2719.0748111.694811.903981.167541.71547105.83
1 SGD0.7499345.354460.59003511.123410.6890251.0121962.4433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
100 HKD718.94700 ETB
200 HKD1437.89400 ETB
300 HKD2156.84100 ETB
500 HKD3594.73500 ETB
1000 HKD7189.47000 ETB
2000 HKD14378.94000 ETB
2500 HKD17973.67500 ETB
3000 HKD21568.41000 ETB
4000 HKD28757.88000 ETB
5000 HKD35947.35000 ETB
10000 HKD71894.70000 ETB
20000 HKD143789.40000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ETB0.13909 HKD
5 ETB0.69546 HKD
10 ETB1.39092 HKD
20 ETB2.78184 HKD
50 ETB6.95460 HKD
100 ETB13.90920 HKD
250 ETB34.77300 HKD
500 ETB69.54600 HKD
1000 ETB139.09200 HKD
2000 ETB278.18400 HKD
5000 ETB695.46000 HKD
10000 ETB1390.92000 HKD