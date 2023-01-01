1 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Hong Kong dollars

Convert ETB to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 etb
138.84 hkd

1.00000 ETB = 0.13884 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ETB0.13884 HKD
5 ETB0.69422 HKD
10 ETB1.38844 HKD
20 ETB2.77688 HKD
50 ETB6.94220 HKD
100 ETB13.88440 HKD
250 ETB34.71100 HKD
500 ETB69.42200 HKD
1000 ETB138.84400 HKD
2000 ETB277.68800 HKD
5000 ETB694.22000 HKD
10000 ETB1388.44000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
100 HKD720.23200 ETB
200 HKD1440.46400 ETB
300 HKD2160.69600 ETB
500 HKD3601.16000 ETB
1000 HKD7202.32000 ETB
2000 HKD14404.64000 ETB
2500 HKD18005.80000 ETB
3000 HKD21606.96000 ETB
4000 HKD28809.28000 ETB
5000 HKD36011.60000 ETB
10000 HKD72023.20000 ETB
20000 HKD144046.40000 ETB