500 Guinean francs to Singapore dollars

Convert GNF to SGD

500 gnf
0.08 sgd

1.00000 GNF = 0.00016 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85641.0874590.54651.467841.630970.945418.7003
1 GBP1.1676811.26985105.7341.714041.904541.1039221.837
1 USD0.919550.787495183.2651.34981.499810.8693517.1965
1 INR0.0110440.009457690.012009810.01621090.01801250.01044080.206527

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 GNF0.00016 SGD
5 GNF0.00078 SGD
10 GNF0.00155 SGD
20 GNF0.00310 SGD
50 GNF0.00776 SGD
100 GNF0.01552 SGD
250 GNF0.03881 SGD
500 GNF0.07762 SGD
1000 GNF0.15525 SGD
2000 GNF0.31049 SGD
5000 GNF0.77623 SGD
10000 GNF1.55245 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 SGD6441.42000 GNF
5 SGD32207.10000 GNF
10 SGD64414.20000 GNF
20 SGD128828.40000 GNF
50 SGD322071.00000 GNF
100 SGD644142.00000 GNF
250 SGD1610355.00000 GNF
500 SGD3220710.00000 GNF
1000 SGD6441420.00000 GNF
2000 SGD12882840.00000 GNF
5000 SGD32207100.00000 GNF
10000 SGD64414200.00000 GNF