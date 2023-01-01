5000 Guinean francs to Pakistani rupees

Convert GNF to PKR at the real exchange rate

5000 gnf
165.90 pkr

1.00000 GNF = 0.03318 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.08890.59231.468581.631920.9456518.7287
1 GBP1.1675411.27015105.7591.714451.905131.1040921.8642
1 USD0.91910.787309183.2651.34981.499930.8691517.2139
1 INR0.01103850.009455460.012009810.01621090.01801390.01043840.206736

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 GNF0.03318 PKR
5 GNF0.16590 PKR
10 GNF0.33179 PKR
20 GNF0.66358 PKR
50 GNF1.65896 PKR
100 GNF3.31791 PKR
250 GNF8.29478 PKR
500 GNF16.58955 PKR
1000 GNF33.17910 PKR
2000 GNF66.35820 PKR
5000 GNF165.89550 PKR
10000 GNF331.79100 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 PKR30.13940 GNF
5 PKR150.69700 GNF
10 PKR301.39400 GNF
20 PKR602.78800 GNF
50 PKR1506.97000 GNF
100 PKR3013.94000 GNF
250 PKR7534.85000 GNF
500 PKR15069.70000 GNF
1000 PKR30139.40000 GNF
2000 PKR60278.80000 GNF
5000 PKR150697.00000 GNF
10000 PKR301394.00000 GNF