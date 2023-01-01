50 Guinean francs to Kenyan shillings

Convert GNF to KES at the real exchange rate

50 gnf
1 kes

1.00000 GNF = 0.01783 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 GNF0.01783 KES
5 GNF0.08917 KES
10 GNF0.17833 KES
20 GNF0.35666 KES
50 GNF0.89166 KES
100 GNF1.78332 KES
250 GNF4.45830 KES
500 GNF8.91660 KES
1000 GNF17.83320 KES
2000 GNF35.66640 KES
5000 GNF89.16600 KES
10000 GNF178.33200 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 KES56.07500 GNF
5 KES280.37500 GNF
10 KES560.75000 GNF
20 KES1121.50000 GNF
50 KES2803.75000 GNF
100 KES5607.50000 GNF
250 KES14018.75000 GNF
500 KES28037.50000 GNF
1000 KES56075.00000 GNF
2000 KES112150.00000 GNF
5000 KES280375.00000 GNF
10000 KES560750.00000 GNF