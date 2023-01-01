1 thousand Guinean francs to Egyptian pounds

Convert GNF to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 gnf
3.60 egp

1.00000 GNF = 0.00360 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 GNF0.00360 EGP
5 GNF0.01798 EGP
10 GNF0.03596 EGP
20 GNF0.07191 EGP
50 GNF0.17979 EGP
100 GNF0.35957 EGP
250 GNF0.89894 EGP
500 GNF1.79787 EGP
1000 GNF3.59574 EGP
2000 GNF7.19148 EGP
5000 GNF17.97870 EGP
10000 GNF35.95740 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guinean Franc
1 EGP278.10700 GNF
5 EGP1390.53500 GNF
10 EGP2781.07000 GNF
20 EGP5562.14000 GNF
50 EGP13905.35000 GNF
100 EGP27810.70000 GNF
250 EGP69526.75000 GNF
500 EGP139053.50000 GNF
1000 EGP278107.00000 GNF
2000 EGP556214.00000 GNF
5000 EGP1390535.00000 GNF
10000 EGP2781070.00000 GNF