1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Jersey pounds

Convert GMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
11.71 jep

1.00000 GMD = 0.01171 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Jersey pound
1 GMD0.01171 JEP
5 GMD0.05857 JEP
10 GMD0.11713 JEP
20 GMD0.23426 JEP
50 GMD0.58566 JEP
100 GMD1.17132 JEP
250 GMD2.92830 JEP
500 GMD5.85660 JEP
1000 GMD11.71320 JEP
2000 GMD23.42640 JEP
5000 GMD58.56600 JEP
10000 GMD117.13200 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 JEP85.37370 GMD
5 JEP426.86850 GMD
10 JEP853.73700 GMD
20 JEP1707.47400 GMD
50 JEP4268.68500 GMD
100 JEP8537.37000 GMD
250 JEP21343.42500 GMD
500 JEP42686.85000 GMD
1000 JEP85373.70000 GMD
2000 JEP170747.40000 GMD
5000 JEP426868.50000 GMD
10000 JEP853737.00000 GMD