1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Jersey pounds

Convert GMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
11.57 jep

D1.000 GMD = £0.01157 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Jersey pound
1 GMD0.01157 JEP
5 GMD0.05784 JEP
10 GMD0.11569 JEP
20 GMD0.23137 JEP
50 GMD0.57843 JEP
100 GMD1.15685 JEP
250 GMD2.89213 JEP
500 GMD5.78425 JEP
1000 GMD11.56850 JEP
2000 GMD23.13700 JEP
5000 GMD57.84250 JEP
10000 GMD115.68500 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 JEP86.44160 GMD
5 JEP432.20800 GMD
10 JEP864.41600 GMD
20 JEP1,728.83200 GMD
50 JEP4,322.08000 GMD
100 JEP8,644.16000 GMD
250 JEP21,610.40000 GMD
500 JEP43,220.80000 GMD
1000 JEP86,441.60000 GMD
2000 JEP172,883.20000 GMD
5000 JEP432,208.00000 GMD
10000 JEP864,416.00000 GMD