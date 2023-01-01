500 Gibraltar pounds to Omani rials

Convert GIP to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 gip
243.284 omr

1.00000 GIP = 0.48657 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.857851.0859590.40831.467011.632030.9464518.6838
1 GBP1.165711.2658105.3811.709971.902311.1032821.7781
1 USD0.920850.790014183.25271.35091.502860.871517.205
1 INR0.01106090.009489350.012011610.01622650.01805170.01046810.20666

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Omani Rial
1 GIP0.48657 OMR
5 GIP2.43284 OMR
10 GIP4.86569 OMR
20 GIP9.73138 OMR
50 GIP24.32845 OMR
100 GIP48.65690 OMR
250 GIP121.64225 OMR
500 GIP243.28450 OMR
1000 GIP486.56900 OMR
2000 GIP973.13800 OMR
5000 GIP2432.84500 OMR
10000 GIP4865.69000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Gibraltar Pound
1 OMR2.05521 GIP
5 OMR10.27605 GIP
10 OMR20.55210 GIP
20 OMR41.10420 GIP
50 OMR102.76050 GIP
100 OMR205.52100 GIP
250 OMR513.80250 GIP
500 OMR1027.60500 GIP
1000 OMR2055.21000 GIP
2000 OMR4110.42000 GIP
5000 OMR10276.05000 GIP
10000 OMR20552.10000 GIP