20 Gibraltar pounds to Norwegian kroner

Convert GIP to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 gip
270.03 nok

1.00000 GIP = 13.50140 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85771.0861590.42071.467281.631840.946118.6858
1 GBP1.1659111.26635105.4221.710711.902571.1030721.7859
1 USD0.920650.789671183.24881.35091.50240.871117.2037
1 INR0.01105940.009485680.012012210.01622730.01804720.01046380.206654

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Norwegian Krone
1 GIP13.50140 NOK
5 GIP67.50700 NOK
10 GIP135.01400 NOK
20 GIP270.02800 NOK
50 GIP675.07000 NOK
100 GIP1350.14000 NOK
250 GIP3375.35000 NOK
500 GIP6750.70000 NOK
1000 GIP13501.40000 NOK
2000 GIP27002.80000 NOK
5000 GIP67507.00000 NOK
10000 GIP135014.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Gibraltar Pound
1 NOK0.07407 GIP
5 NOK0.37033 GIP
10 NOK0.74066 GIP
20 NOK1.48132 GIP
50 NOK3.70331 GIP
100 NOK7.40662 GIP
250 NOK18.51655 GIP
500 NOK37.03310 GIP
1000 NOK74.06620 GIP
2000 NOK148.13240 GIP
5000 NOK370.33100 GIP
10000 NOK740.66200 GIP