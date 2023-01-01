5 Ghanaian cedis to Tunisian dinars

Convert GHS to TND at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
1.343 tnd

1.00000 GHS = 0.26866 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860351.085390.43381.467161.640290.9506518.7443
1 GBP1.1623211.26145105.1121.705291.906521.1049621.7866
1 USD0.92140.792739183.32611.351851.511370.876117.2711
1 INR0.01105780.009513690.01200110.01622360.01813810.01051410.207271

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tunisian Dinar
1 GHS0.26866 TND
5 GHS1.34330 TND
10 GHS2.68661 TND
20 GHS5.37322 TND
50 GHS13.43305 TND
100 GHS26.86610 TND
250 GHS67.16525 TND
500 GHS134.33050 TND
1000 GHS268.66100 TND
2000 GHS537.32200 TND
5000 GHS1343.30500 TND
10000 GHS2686.61000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TND3.72217 GHS
5 TND18.61085 GHS
10 TND37.22170 GHS
20 TND74.44340 GHS
50 TND186.10850 GHS
100 TND372.21700 GHS
250 TND930.54250 GHS
500 TND1861.08500 GHS
1000 TND3722.17000 GHS
2000 TND7444.34000 GHS
5000 TND18610.85000 GHS
10000 TND37221.70000 GHS